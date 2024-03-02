KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.29 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $364,804.92 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018465 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001481 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,759.01 or 0.99998449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00175057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00783414 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $430,703.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

