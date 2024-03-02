Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $64.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 538.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

