Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $344,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

