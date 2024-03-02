Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.52

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.52 and traded as low as $72.18. Kubota shares last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 9,534 shares changing hands.

Kubota Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.90. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

