Kujira Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00006926 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $466.23 million and $2.10 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.27163576 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,855,345.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

