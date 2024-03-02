Kujira (KUJI) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00006919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $466.23 million and $2.26 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.27163576 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,855,345.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

