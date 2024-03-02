Manta Network Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $741.18 million and approximately $212.87 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00004765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.82575616 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $202,290,263.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

