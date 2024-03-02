Monero Price Reaches $146.00 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Monero has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $55.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $146.00 or 0.00236357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,772.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.80 or 0.00783193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00147870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00055613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.00192615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,405,209 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

