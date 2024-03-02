Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.98 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $426.71 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,108,303,300 coins and its circulating supply is 837,601,672 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

