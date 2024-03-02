Nano Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $203.78 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,946.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.37 or 0.00722182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00148581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00230829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00165555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.