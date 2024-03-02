Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $26,732.22

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,732.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00148004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

