Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35.42 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $681.65 million and $35.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,979.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.70 or 0.00828822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00150118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00056535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00238529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,342,793,992 coins and its circulating supply is 43,652,219,554 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

