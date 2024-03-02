NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.185-6.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $16.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,759,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.