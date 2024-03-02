NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 28th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.5%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 5.6 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 494.61 and a quick ratio of 494.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 66.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 35.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

