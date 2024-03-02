NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00016928 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,896.26 or 1.00052265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00174100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

