Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.36). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.36), with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.
Northern Investors Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.