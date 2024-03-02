Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 32.9% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $84.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.53 or 0.05532059 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.15955643 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $113,091,358.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

