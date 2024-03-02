OMG Network Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $160.78 million and $57.73 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001546 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

