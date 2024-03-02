ONUS Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $44.17 million and approximately $102,029.01 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.44870401 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $106,313.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

