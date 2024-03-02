Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

