Pirate Chain Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $35.04 million and approximately $156,082.62 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019675 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

