Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.40

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.24 ($0.21). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 160,564 shares trading hands.

Plexus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.50.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.