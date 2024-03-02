Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69,578.99

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $140.59 million and approximately $69,578.99 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00149479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007730 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

