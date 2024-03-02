ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 169.6% in February

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

