ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.96

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $7.11. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 22,679,289 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

