Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 373,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.16. Prosus has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

