Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Prosus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 373,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.16. Prosus has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.36.
About Prosus
