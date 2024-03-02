Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lifted by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

PWR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.89. The stock had a trading volume of 845,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

