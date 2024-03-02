Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.25 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $102.25 million and $54.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 80% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000669 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004955 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

