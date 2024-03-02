Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Relx Price Performance

RLXXF traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 3,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,792. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Relx has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $45.77.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

