Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 1,655,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.7 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. 6,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

