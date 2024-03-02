ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.61. The stock had a trading volume of 819,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

