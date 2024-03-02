Reviewing Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 24.31% 7.10% 3.29% Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 9 5 0 2.12 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Essex Property Trust and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $242.39, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of C$10.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.67 billion 9.01 $405.83 million $6.31 37.14 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.