Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in February

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOFF traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.27. 161,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. Rio2 has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.33.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

