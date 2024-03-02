Rollbit Coin (RLB) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $379.16 million and $3.78 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,885,262,803 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.13118953 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,866,581.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

