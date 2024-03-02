Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,820,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 3,414,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,040. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth $6,640,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.