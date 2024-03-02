RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in February

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 62,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

