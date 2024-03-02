Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.27 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Safe has a market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00148004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.50169992 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

