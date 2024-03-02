Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,034,600 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 18,953,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,023.7 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

