Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Saras Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAFY remained flat at $9.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Saras has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

About Saras

(Get Free Report)

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.