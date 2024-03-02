Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Saras Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAAFY remained flat at $9.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Saras has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.

