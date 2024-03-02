Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in February

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.1 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $6.89 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

