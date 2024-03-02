Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of Scor stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 2,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Scor alerts:

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.