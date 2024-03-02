Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.30) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.31). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.30), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.50.

About Scottish American Investment

(Get Free Report)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.