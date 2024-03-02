Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $780.85

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 780.85 ($9.90) and traded as high as GBX 805.28 ($10.21). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 801.20 ($10.16), with a volume of 2,759,126 shares.

Scottish Mortgage Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 781.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.63 and a beta of 0.70.

About Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

