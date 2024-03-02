Secret Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,546.13 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $1,546.13 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00147571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019479 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00290271 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,749.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

