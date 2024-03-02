Secret Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Secret has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $3,643.56 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00290271 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,749.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

