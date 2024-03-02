Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 81.9% in February

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 5,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.97. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $8.34.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

