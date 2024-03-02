SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGS Price Performance

SGS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,877. SGS has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

