Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 35,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.87. 1,908,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,747. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $257.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.