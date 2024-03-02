Shelton Capital Management Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

