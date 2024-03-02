Shelton Capital Management Has $6.42 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

